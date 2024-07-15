Leinster confirm signing of former France international Rabah Slimani from Clermont

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of French front-rower Rabah Slimani from Clermont.

The 34-year-old tighthead, who earned 57 caps for France between 2013 and 2019, will replace Michael Alaatoa who is expected to move in the opposite direction.

Though Leinster have not specified the length of Slimani’s contract, it’s expected to be a one-year deal.

Scrum specialist Slimani played 149 games for Clermont across eight seasons at the Stade Marcel-Michelin. He previously spent almost a decade at Stade Francais, clocking up over 200 appearances for the Parisians.

“He is a player we have long admired with vast experience at the highest level of Top 14, European and international rugby,” said Leinster boss Leo Cullen of his new signing. “We believe he will be a great addition to the group, not only providing competition for the first team but also helping some of our young front row players learn and develop.

“I am sure all Leinster supporters will join me in welcoming Rabah and his family when they get the opportunity.”

Slimani added: “I’d like to thank Leo and Leinster Rugby for the opportunity to come and join a club with a massive history and a proven record of competing at the very top end of URC and European rugby.

“I am very excited to also experience a new country and a new city to live and to play my rugby and it is one that my family and I are looking forward to.

“We have loved our time in France and in the TOP14 but this is an incredible opportunity to come and join one of the great European clubs and to hopefully help the club achieve what they want to achieve on and off the field.”