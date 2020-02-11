This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Racing cancelled at Punchestown after heavy snowfall

It is the latest sporting event to be cancelled in the past few days.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 9:42 AM
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

RACING AT PUNCHESTOWN today has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions in Kildare.

The card featuring the Grade B Boylesports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase had already been postponed on Sunday and failed a further inspection this morning.

A statement from the event’s organisers read: “Following a further heavy fall of snow and with further snow showers forecast, the track at Punchestown is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.”

The organisers added that further updates would follow, with no confirmation yet as to the date it will be rescheduled.

It is the latest sporting event to be cancelled in the past few days, after a number of games had to be postponed over the weekend due to Storm Ciara.

