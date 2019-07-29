Top 14 giants handed fines for salary cap mishap

FORMER FRENCH TOP 14 winners Racing 92 and Toulon have been fined for failing to supply appropriate documents relating to the league’s salary cap.

Toulon, who last won the title in 2014, were fined €80,000 of which half was suspended.

Racing 92, who won the last of their six league titles three years ago, received a €50,000 suspended fine.

The salary cap was introduced in 2010 with the spending limit set at €11.3 million for each side every season until 2021.

Last season, Montpellier, runners up in 2018 were given a financial penalty of €50,000, of which €30,000 were suspended.

Both clubs have seven days to appeal the decision.

The Top 14 season starts on 24 August and continues during the Rugby World Cup while the English Premiership and the Pro14 delay the beginning of their campaigns.

- AFP 2019

