Monday 29 July, 2019
Top 14 giants handed fines for salary cap mishap

Racing 92 and Toulon both failed to supply appropriate documents.

By AFP Monday 29 Jul 2019, 7:26 PM
52 minutes ago 1,666 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4745114
Racing 92 were fined €80,000.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Racing 92 were fined €80,000.
Racing 92 were fined €80,000.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FORMER FRENCH TOP 14 winners Racing 92 and Toulon have been fined for failing to supply appropriate documents relating to the league’s salary cap.

Toulon, who last won the title in 2014, were fined €80,000 of which half was suspended.

Racing 92, who won the last of their six league titles three years ago, received a €50,000 suspended fine.

The salary cap was introduced in 2010 with the spending limit set at €11.3 million for each side every season until 2021.

Last season, Montpellier, runners up in 2018 were given a financial penalty of €50,000, of which €30,000 were suspended.

Both clubs have seven days to appeal the decision.

The Top 14 season starts on 24 August and continues during the Rugby World Cup while the English Premiership and the Pro14 delay the beginning of their campaigns.

AFP 2019 

