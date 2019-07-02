Rafa Benitez appointed by Chinese Super League club on reported €13m/year deal

RAFA BENITEZ HAS been officially unveiled as the new coach of Dalian Yifang after leaving Premier League club Newcastle.

The Chinese Super League club hosted a press conference on Tuesday where the Spaniard was presented to the media.

Benitez left St James’ Park after he failed to come to an agreement with the Magpies over a new deal.

Newcastle fans widely met his departure with anger, and it sparked fresh calls for owner Mike Ashley to follow the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss out the door.

Benitez had been linked with a number of clubs as his Newcastle contract ran down over the last few months, but rumours emerged he had a big-money offer from China during the closing stages of the Premier League season.

Benitez’s contract is reported to be worth in the region of €13 million a year.

Dalian Yifang, whose squad includes Marek Hamsik and Yannick Carrasco, are currently 10th in the CSL with just four wins from their opening 15 games.

