Rafael Nadal says he is pulling out of Wimbledon and Olympics

The Spaniard says he is ‘listening to his body’.

RAFA NADAL SAID today he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics “after listening to my body”.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced on his Twitter account.

More to follow

