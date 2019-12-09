This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There’s no chance I will come back to Premier League at the moment' - Benitez

The former Liverpool and Chelsea manager has been linked with a return to the English top flight.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Dec 2019, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,897 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4924844
Rafael Benitez says he's not interested in coming back to the Premier League right now.
Image: Nick Potts
Rafael Benitez says he's not interested in coming back to the Premier League right now.
Rafael Benitez says he's not interested in coming back to the Premier League right now.
Image: Nick Potts

RAFAEL BENITEZ SAYS there is “no chance” he will return to the Premier League until at least the end of his contract with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in 2021.

The Spaniard only moved to Dalian Yifang in July having left Newcastle after the expiry of his contract on Tyneside, but that has not stopped the former Liverpool boss being linked with managerial vacancies at Arsenal and Everton.

However, the 59-year-old says he has no plans to return to the Premier League right now, though he would like to manage again in the division in the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Benitez said:

In the future I would like to come back to the Premier League because I like the league, but at the moment I can be very clear, there’s no chance I will come back now.

“I’m really pleased [with my current job], they trust me, they have a lot of staff working on a big, big project.

“The league is different, it is another level. Wanda, that is behind the team, is a massive company and they want to change everything, they want to change the structure.

“We are in charge of the kids from six years old until the first team. So I want to leave a legacy and it’s a challenge for me. I’m learning a lot, it’s a great experience and I’m quite happy at the moment.”

When pressed on whether that meant he was not interested in the Everton and Arsenal roles, Benitez added: “Yes, at the moment it’s a no.”

Benitez also confirmed that he was close to taking the West Ham job in the summer of 2015 before a late intervention from Real Madrid saw him move back to Spain instead.

“It was true that I was nearly there (West Ham), then Real Madrid came and I needed a couple of days to know exactly was going on and, obviously, I couldn’t say no to Real Madrid,” he added.

“But it is a massive club, they have problems now but they will do well in the end.”

The42 Team

