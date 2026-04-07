Jon Rahm confident of playing 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

JON RAHM SAYS he is confident he will play in next year’s Ryder Cup and on the DP World Tour in September despite a dispute with the European circuit over fines.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, the two-time reigning LIV Golf season champion who is seeking his third major title at this week’s Masters, said on Tuesday that he remains in talks with the DP World Tour about more than $3 million in accumulated fines for playing events in the Saudi-backed rival series.

“We keep talking about the DP World Tour and trying to figure out a solution that works best. I didn’t think that going the legal route and going to court was good for anybody,” Rahm said Tuesday.

“I have faith in us and the DP World Tour. We’re going to find a good solution for both of us.”

Rahm, the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters champion, dropped an appeal against the fines last month but refuses to pay, leaving his Ryder Cup and DP World Tour status in doubt.

Rahm said he was confident he would be able to play in the 2027 Ryder Cup for Europe at Ireland’s Adare Manor and compete in DP World Tour events in September after the LIV Golf campaign.

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For now, Rahm said he is not sure he could play a DP World Tour event until the matter is resolved.

“I truly don’t know. I’m not planning to play until September. So that’s a bit of a positive. If I were unable right now, it doesn’t matter,” Rahm said.

“We keep talking to them, and we keep trying to negotiate. I have given in quite a bit in a few things.

“We’re going to work it out. It’s going to work out. The DP World Tour is doing what they need to do and following the channels they need to follow, but I’m confident this will be sorted out before I tee it up in September.”

Among Rahm’s targeted events is the Irish Open, which will be held this year in Doonbeg. “I do intend to continue to support the DP World Tour”, said Rahm. “I’ve been very thankful to be a member. I’ve been very thankful to support the Tour and play some wonderful events.

“The Irish Open has been very good to me, and I would love to make a return. Wentworth has been fantastic every single year, the Spanish Open, maybe even the Dunhill. We have some events like the French Open and the Omega. Those are events that I’d love to have the chance to play.”

Rahm tees off Thursday in his 10th Masters start, coming off a LIV Hong Kong title last month and runner-up efforts in South Africa, Adelaide and Riyadh, plus a two-week break before Augusta.

“Happy to have two weeks off in this time and kind of reassure that what I’ve been working on is the right things,” Rahm said.

Rahm said he spent much of his three-month winter break working on swing adjustments.

“Having the time off was really nice. Over the three months, I could definitely think about what I could improve on,” he said.

“I did a lot of good work, and I think that set the base for how I’ve played this year.”

– © AFP 2026

Additional reporting by Gavin Cooney