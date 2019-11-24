Rahm resists Fleetwood surge to win golf's Race to Dubai as McIlroy fades on day four

JON RAHM OVERCAME a nervous back nine and a ferocious final-round charge by Tommy Fleetwood to win the DP World Tour Championship by one shot on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is the first Spaniard in the history of the European Tour to clinch top spot since the late Seve Ballesteros in 1991.

A disappointing 73 to close his tournament saw Rory McIlroy finish in fourth place, while Offaly’s Shane Lowry was 13th after a 70.

More to follow.

© – AFP, 2019

