Dublin: 4 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Raiders edge Chargers in thriller as Rivers struggles

Josh Jacobs’ late touchdown helped the Oakland Raiders overcome the Los Angeles Chargers.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Nov 2019, 8:41 AM
26 minutes ago 255 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4883881
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers.
ThE OAKLAND RAIDERS claimed a thrilling 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL on Thursday night.

A fourth-quarter touchdown from Josh Jacobs helped the Raiders (5-4) edge the Chargers (4-6) in a clash between two AFC West rivals.

The Chargers had responded in the second quarter after a slow start, but they were unable to produce a late score as they suffered yet another narrow defeat.

All six of the Chargers’ losses this season have been by seven points or less as they were left in third in the AFC West, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) and Raiders.

Philip Rivers went 17 of 31 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in what was an ordinary performance at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

He was intercepted twice by Erik Harris, who took one of those 56 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

Rivers’ pass to Austin Ekeler gave the Chargers a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter, only for Jacobs to burst through from 18 yards with just over a minute remaining to give the Raiders their win.

chargers-raiders-football Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers greets Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after the game. Source: Ben Margot

Jacobs rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries, including the touchdown, while Melvin Gordon (108 yards) had earlier scored for the Chargers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was solid, finishing with 218 yards and a TD on the back of completing 21 of 31 passes.

The Raiders will face the Cincinnati Bengals on November 17, while the Chargers meet the Chiefs the following day.

