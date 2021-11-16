Membership : Access or Sign Up
Matthew Stafford has night to forget as LA Rams fall to San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco scored a win over their NFC West rivals.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 7:59 AM
MATTHEW STAFFORD WAS intercepted twice in his first two drives as the Los Angeles Rams fell to a 31-10 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers last night.

The quarterback had a pass intended for Odell Beckham picked off at the Niners’ seven-yard line, and Jimmy Garoppolo led his side back the other way for the opening score late in the first quarter.

The lead was soon doubled when Stafford’s short pass fell into the hands of Jimmie Ward, who returned it for a touchdown.

Stafford got his sole score early in the second quarter, passing to Tyler Higbee, but San Francisco kept up the pressure with a 91-yard drive capped with a Deebo Samuel eight-yard rush.

Samuel had another through the air in the fourth with a 40-yard completion as San Francisco scored a win over their NFC West rivals.

