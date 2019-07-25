This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool loanee helps Rangers gain the upper hand against Cork City's conquerors

The Scottish side were 2-0 winners against Progres Niederkorn.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 10:46 PM
45 minutes ago 2,053 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4741200
Sheyi Ojo celebrates after scoring Rangers' second goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JOE ARIBO AND Sheyi Ojo were on target as Rangers claimed a 2-0 first-leg victory over Luxembourg club Progres Niederkorn in their Europa League second-round qualifier this evening.

The Scottish side eased to a 10-0 aggregate victory over St Joseph’s in the previous round and they moved a step closer to reaching the group stage after earning a comfortable win against Progres, who were reduced to 10 men late on at Ibrox.

Ojo struck in the 54th minute to add to Aribo’s 20th-minute opener as Rangers launched a revenge mission, two years on from suffering a shock elimination against the same opposition.

But Steven Gerrard’s men squandered a big chance to score a third goal 20 minutes from time when James Tavernier missed a penalty, leaving themselves with a little work still to do in next Thursday’s return leg against a side who were 3-2 aggregate winners against Cork City in the previous round.

Aribo opened the scoring in the second leg of the one-sided affair against St Joseph’s and he did so again here with a left-footed finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Andrew Halliday and Alfredo Morelos were both guilty of missing presentable opportunities, though, while Ojo had a close-range finish ruled out just before half-time for offside.

But the Liverpool loanee got on the scoresheet early in the second half by cutting inside and picking his spot after a corner was worked short.

A quick change of pace from Jordan Jones caught out the Progres defence to earn his side a penalty, but Tavernier hit the base of the post from the spot-kick.

Tom Laterza was shown a second yellow card two minutes from time, but only after Allan McGregor had produced a smart save to deny Jacky Mmaee an away goal that would have changed the complexion of the tie.

