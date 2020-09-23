BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Rangers 'bemused' by 'bizarre charge' handed to Gerrard over Morelos incident

The Colombian was stretchered off with a nasty gash after a tackle by Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 7:54 PM
50 minutes ago 2,228 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5213299
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Image: PA
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Image: PA

RANGERS SAY THEY are “bemused” after boss Steven Gerrard was handed a notice of complaint over comments made in the wake of Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards’ challenge on Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian had to be stretchered off with a nasty gash after being caught by the Tannadice stopper’s thigh-high tackle during the Gers’ 4-0 Ibrox win earlier this month.

But Edwards escaped punishment for the incident after referee Kevin Clancy chose to take no action. Gerrard also refused to single out Edwards for criticism but did question whether Morelos would have got off so lightly had he been the culprit.

Speaking after the match, Gerrard said: “I’d be very interested to see what the decision would have been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and it was Alfredo who had made that tackle.”

Those words have now earned the former Liverpool skipper a Scottish Football Association disciplinary charge. Gerrard is accused of breaching rule 72 which covers comments which “indicate bias or incompetence” on the part of match officials.

But that has not gone down well with the Ibrox club, who hit back in a stinging statement.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It said: “Rangers are bemused that a notice of complaint has been raised against Steven Gerrard, for comments relating to the challenge which caused injury to Alfredo Morelos. This is a bizarre charge which we will robustly contest at the scheduled hearing.

“As is often the case, Steven Gerrard was asked for his view on a flashpoint in the match, with leading questions relating to the challenge that caused the injury and whether it should have been deemed a red card. On several occasions, he refused to do so.

“Given the wide range of incidents in Scottish football so far this season, we are perplexed that this issue has been raised and cited for complaint.

“Whilst our national sport faces an unprecedented crisis, it is baffling that resources are used to charge Rangers’ manager based on a flawed and inaccurate interpretation of Steven Gerrard’s remarks. Rangers will fully support its manager against this charge during the scheduled hearing.”

Gerrard will go before Hampden disciplinary chiefs on 8 October. If hit with a touchline ban, he faces missing the opening Old Firm game of the season at Celtic Park on 17 October.

Morelos received stitches to the wound on his thigh but there was no lasting damage. He was back in action on Thursday, netting a double against Lincoln Red Imps and followed that up with another goal during Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Hibernian on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie