Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 1 May 2022
Advertisement

Rangers claim fans ‘attacked by bottles and other missiles’ in Old Firm clash

The game at Celtic Park ended 1-1.

By Press Association Sunday 1 May 2022, 8:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,193 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5753144

RANGERS CLAIM FANS were “attacked by bottles and other missiles” at Celtic Park on Sunday, with the club also set to report “possible hate crimes” to Police Scotland.

The Ibrox club say they have received reports of injuries to elderly and disabled supporters.

Rangers drew 1-1 with Celtic in the cinch Premiership encounter, which kept the Hoops six points clear of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the table with three fixtures remaining.

In a statement, a Rangers spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with the police response after the Old Firm derby at Parkhead today.

“Our support was left unprotected as they were attacked by bottles and other missiles.

“Reports so far include injuries to elderly and disabled supporters.

“Furthermore, we are collating evidence of possible hate crimes which will be reported to Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.

“We intend to raise our concerns with Police Scotland and Celtic during the debrief.”

In a Celtic statement by way of response, the Parkhead club referred back to the trip to Ibrox last month when at half-time in the 2-1 win a member of their backroom staff was allegedly struck by a glass bottle which required him to have stitches.

The statement also claimed that Hoops fans were “targeted with missiles” at Celtic Park.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “We are still working through the recent events at Ibrox, including the assaults on our staff members and supporters.

“It is extremely regrettable that again our supporters have been targeted with missiles, including bottles and seating, ripped from our seating deck, resulting in injury to fans and stewards.

“We will be liaising with all relevant parties in order that a wide range of issues are fully addressed in the appropriate manner.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie