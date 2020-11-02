BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Rangers pair suspended by the club after breaking protocol to attend a party

The actions of George Edmundson and Jordan Jones have been deemed ‘unacceptable’ by the Glasgow outfit.

By AFP Monday 2 Nov 2020, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,827 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5252236
George Edmundson and Jordan Jones of Rangers.
Image: PA Images
George Edmundson and Jordan Jones of Rangers.
George Edmundson and Jordan Jones of Rangers.
Image: PA Images

RANGERS HAVE SUSPENDED Jordan Jones and George Edmundson after the pair broke Covid-19 regulations to attend a party.

Northern Irish international winger Jones and English centre-back Edmundson have been bit-part players in an unbeaten start to the season for Steven Gerrard’s men to move nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

“Rangers have been made aware of an incident last night involving two of our players, Jordan Jones and George Edmundson,” the Glasgow giants said in a statement. “Both players breached Covid regulations by attending a private gathering with others outside of their household.

“We can confirm that both players will be suspended pending an internal investigation. On the instruction of Dr Mark Waller, the players will also self isolate for 14 days.”

Indoor visits between households have been banned in Scotland since September in an attempt to bring the coronavirus infection rate down.

Rangers’ managing director Stewart Robertson said the “unacceptable” behaviour of the players would not be tolerated.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The chairman Douglas Park, (sporting director) Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention,” said Robertson. “We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers.

“We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers.” 

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie