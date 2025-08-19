Rangers facing Champions League exit after early collapse, Real Madrid scrape to La Liga opener win

RANGERS’ HORRENDOUS START to their Champions League play-off against Club Brugge left them with a bruising 3-1 defeat at Ibrox and staring at the exit door.

In a nightmare beginning to the first leg, Gers defender Nasser Djiga inexplicably allowed a long ball past him in the third minute and grateful visiting striker Romeo Vermant coolly lofted the ball over stranded goalkeeper Jack Butland.

And further strikes from Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele had the visitors 3-0 up after just 20 minutes.

Brazilian striker Danilo pulled a goal back four minutes after the break and the home side rallied, but the Belgian outfit stood firm.

The return game against Nicky Hayen’s men in Belgium next Wednesday will require a huge turnaround, albeit the Govan club are assured Europa League group phase football at least.

Wins over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen in previous qualifiers revealed flaws in Russell Martin’s new-look Gers side and raised concerns in the stands, as did back-to-back draws to start the William Hill Premiership campaign.

And once again the former Southampton boss incurred the ire of the Light Blue legions, having made 10 changes for Saturday’s 4-2 Premier Sports Cup victory over Alloa and seven for the visit of the Belgian outfit.

Mbappe spot on for Real Madrid. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe struck from the penalty spot as Real Madrid beat a dogged Osasuna 1-0 to make a winning start in La Liga under new coach Xabi Alonso.

The France striker, last season’s European Golden Boot winner, scored early in the second half after he was fouled in the area by Osasuna defender Juan Cruz.

It was enough to seal the points in Alonso’s first game in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid now unbeaten in their opening fixture of a league campaign since 2008.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his La Liga debut after his move from Liverpool, with former Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen and left-back Alvaro Carreras other summer arrivals included in the starting line-up.

Madrid though were without England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is expected to be sidelined until October as he recovers from a operation to solve a recurrent shoulder issue.

Madrid are looking to turn the page on a disappointing end to the Carlo Ancelotti era after relinquishing both their domestic and European crowns last season.

Alonso’s side had to show patience against an Osasuna team that finished ninth last term.

And in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division tonight, Peamount United came from behind to beat Bohemians 2-1.

Ellen Dolan was Peamount's goalscoring hero. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Peas secured their first league victory since May at Dalymount Park, and ended the hosts’ nine-game unbeaten run.

Aoibhe Brennan broke the deadlock just before half-time, before Ellen Dolan stepped up as Peamount’s two-goal hero.

The Ireland U19 international had a rollercoaster seven minutes: she saw a 49th-minute penalty saved by Rachael Kelly, before making amends with a looping header two minutes later.

She then added another, bagging a five-minute brace and completing a crucial turnaround win for Emma Donohue and Gary Seery’s side.

- With reporting from – © AFP 2025 and Emma Duffy