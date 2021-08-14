Membership : Access or Sign Up
Raphael Varane seals €47 million Man United move

The completion of the 28-year-old’s signing has been delayed due to the need for a visa, isolation and medical.

By Press Association Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,041 Views 9 Comments
Manchester United's Raphael Varane holds up his shirt on the pitch as it is confirmed that he has signed for the club on a four-year deal.
MANCHESTER UNITED have confirmed the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

After announcing a deal had been struck to sign the France international on July 27, the completion of the 28-year-old’s signing has been delayed due to the need for a visa, isolation and medical.

Such delays meant Varane missed Saturday’s clash with rivals Leeds, but United announced just before kick-off that he had signed a four-year deal.

Varane said: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

“Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years.

“Raphael is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group.

“He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.

“He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed, I can’t wait to welcome him into the squad.”

Press Association

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
