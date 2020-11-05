BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 5 November 2020
Heartbreak for Dundalk after thrilling Europa League tie in Vienna

There were five goals in the final 16 minutes of a dramatic game this evening in the Austrian capital.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 8:24 PM
maximilian-hofmann-scores-their-third-goal-past-goalkeeper-aaron-mccarey Maximilian Hofmann scores for Rapid Vienna despite the best efforts of Dundalk goalkeeper Aaron McCarey. Source: GEPA Pictures/Philipp Brem/INPHO

Rapid Vienna 4
Dundalk 3

DUNDALK ARE STILL searching for their first point in Europa League Group B, despite producing a performance to be proud of this evening in the Austrian capital.

Rapid Vienna are off the mark after emerging on the right side of this seven-goal thriller, but they had to come from behind following Patrick Hoban’s early opener.

Dejan Ljubicic got Rapid back on level terms midway through the first half of a game that was ultimately decided by a dramatic 16-minute period at the end, which saw five goals scored.

A much-changed Dundalk line-up showed six changes from the side that started last week’s defeat to Arsenal, one of which afforded a rare outing to goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

Rapid Vienna were hindered by the absence of their leading goalscorer, Greek international striker Taxi Fountas, who’s been sidelined lately by a hand injury.

patrick-hoban-celebrates-scoring-their-first-goal Patrick Hoban celebrates with Michael Duffy after opening the scoring for Dundalk. Source: GEPA Pictures/Philipp Brem/INPHO

Outstanding midfielder Chris Shields, who set the tone for Dundalk, was the architect when they went in front with just under seven minutes on the clock at the Allianz Stadion.

A superb ball into the box from Shields found Hoban, and his header beat Rapid Vienna goalkeeper Paul Gartler, who probably should have done better.

Rapid responded positively, Christoph Knasmullner going close with a header. The equaliser did arrive on 22 minutes, however, and it was one that McCarey may have regrets over.

After finding himself in space, Ljubicic unleashed a swerving effort 30 yards out from goal that deceived the Dundalk goalkeeper before going in off the underside of the crossbar.

As Rapid sought to assume control of the contest, Dundalk remained organised and disciplined defensively. The Oriel Park side looked equal to the task and they soon gave another demonstration of the attacking threat they posed to the hosts.

With Rapid caught on the break, a through-ball from Jordan Flores released Michael Duffy. He showed good composure but his effort was blocked by Maximilian Ullmann.

chris-shields-and-dejan-ljubicic Dundalk's Chris Shields tackles Dejan Ljubicic of Rapid Vienna. Source: GEPA Pictures/Christian Ort/INPHO

The sides were level at the break, but Dundalk had to endure a couple of nervy moments first. After Ercan Kara’s powerful header narrowly missed the target, McCarey made amends by producing an important save to keep out Knasmullner’s well-struck volley.

Dundalk were almost rewarded for a bright start to the second half when Duffy struck the side-netting with a half-volley, the opportunity made more difficult as the angle was narrowed by a last-ditch lunge from Maximilian Hofmann.

At the other end moments earlier, Sean Hoare was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a challenge in the box that sent Kara crashing to the ground.

Entering the final quarter, Dundalk had to withstand a sustained spell of Rapid pressure. McCarey made crucial saves to deny Mario Sonnleitner and Yusuf Demir, while Shields, Hoare and Dan Cleary were also on hand with vital interventions.

In the 79th minute, Rapid eventually went ahead. Thorsten Schick’s cross was punched away by McCarey, but the ball fell kindly for Kelvin Arase to head home.

Nevertheless, their lead didn’t last long. On the back of good work by Nathan Oduwa for Dundalk, fellow substitute David McMillan was tripped in the box by Sonnleitner. Gartler got a hand to McMillan’s penalty but he was unable to keep it out.

yusuf-demir-celebrates-scoring-their-fourth-goal Yusuf Demir celebrates after scoring Rapid Vienna's fourth goal. Source: GEPA Pictures/Philipp Brem/INPHO

Greg Sloggett was inches away from heading Dundalk into the ascendancy, before Hofmann made it 3-2 to Rapid in the 87th minute. Following a corner that was taken short, McCarey came to clear a ball into the danger area from Filip Stojkovic. However, the former Wolves stopper was beaten to it by the head of Hofmann.

Demir, a highly-regarded 17-year-old, increased Rapid’s lead as the game entered stoppage time when he ran at the Dundalk defence and steered a left-footed strike inside the far post.

In the fifth and final minute of additional time, McMillan got his second from the penalty spot after Oduwa was fouled by Stojkovic, but unfortunately for Filippo Giovagnoli’s side it was too little, too late. 

RAPID VIENNA: Paul Gartler; Filip Stojkovic, Maximilian Hofmann, Mateo Barac (Mario Sonnleitner, 54); Thorsten Schick, Dejan Ljubicic, Christoph Knasmullner (Yusuf Demir, 72), Dejan Petrovic (Srdan Grahovac, 72), Maximilian Ullmann; Ercan Kara, Kelvin Arase.

DUNDALK: Aaron McCarey; Sean Hoare, Andy Boyle, Dan Cleary; Sean Gannon (John Mountney, 65), Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett, Jordan Flores (Sean Murray, 76), Darragh Leahy (Cameron Dummigan, 65); Patrick Hoban (David McMillan, 76), Michael Duffy (Nathan Oduwa, 72).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann (Malta).

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

