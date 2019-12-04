This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rapinoe asks Ronaldo and Messi to 'help' in fight against racism, sexism

The United States international won the women’s Ballon d’Or this week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 9:10 PM
15 minutes ago 857 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4918869
Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe at FIFA's The Best awards
MEGAN RAPINOE has urged Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as well as other leading male superstars, to be more outspoken on social issues including racism and sexism.

United States international Rapinoe won the women’s Ballon d’Or this week, joining Messi on the stage at the annual awards gala as the Barcelona great claimed the men’s prize for a record sixth time, one more than rival Ronaldo.

But Rapinoe, who has long been vociferous in her opposition to discrimination, does not believe her male counterparts are doing enough.

“I want to shout, ‘Cristiano, Leo, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], help me’,” she told France Football. “These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men’s football.

“Do they have the fear of losing everything? They believe that but it’s not true.

Who would scratch Messi or Ronaldo’s names from the world of football for a statement against racism or sexism?”

Rapinoe suggested recognition of her individual achievements was in part due to the way she has been open to discussing key topics.

“This Ballon d’Or rewards both,” she said. “On the one hand, I am a very good footballer. On the other hand, my activism attracts support.

“People understand that I act to find solutions to the problems in our society. The idea is to empower others to speak loudly.”

