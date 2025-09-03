French rider sprints to Rás na mBan opening stage victory

FRENCH RIDER OCÉANE Goergen sprinted to stage 1 victory on Rás na mBan 2025.

The Women’s Rás got underway in county Kilkenny this afternoon, with Ladynamips RVC’s Goergen leading home a reduced bunch sprint to secure the win over the new 76km opening stage.

British rider Alice McWilliam of Team Phoenix took second place on the stage, with Team Ireland’s Erin Creighton mounting the final step on the podium.

Goergen’s stage win also places her at the head of the General Classification standings, and she’ll wear the leader’s magenta jersey on tomorrow’s second stage from Kilkenny City to Gorey.

Creighton’s podium finish lands her the Sport Ireland Best Young Rider jersey, whilst newly-crowned double Para-Cycling World Champion tandem pilot Linda Kelly leads the Kilkenny County Council Best Irish Rider standings after day one.

Tomorrow sees the riders take on a testing 104km route from Kilkenny City to Gorey in County Wexford.