Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws against the Miami Dolphins. Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Lamar Jackson is back with a bang as Ravens beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

The Ravens won a second successive match with a 28-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
7.53am, 31 Oct 2025

LAMAR JACKSON THREW for four touchdowns on his return as the Baltimore Ravens eased past the Miami Dolphins 28-6.

Jackson started for the first time in five weeks after a hamstring injury and completed 18 of 23 passes as the Ravens won back-to-back matches.

The Dolphins struck first when Riley Patterson landed an early field goal from 49 yards, but Jackson found Mark Andrews for two touchdowns to give the Ravens a 14-3 lead.

Andrews’ second score from 20 yards was helped by two Dolphins defenders running into each other.

Patterson – who missed from 35 yards after a penalty on fourth and one – cut the gap with his second field goal before half-time, but the Ravens took control in the second half as the Dolphins were dogged by errors.

Jackson found Charlie Kolar from three yards midway through the third quarter and threw for a fourth touchdown to Rashod Bateman four minutes later.

The win lifts the Ravens to 3-5 and in touch with AFC North leaders the Pittsburgh Steelers after losing five of their opening six games amid a string of injuries, while the Dolphins fell to 2-7.

