Derby County secure deal for promising Shelbourne centre back Raymond Offor
RAYMOND OFFOR IS the latest talent from Shelbourne’s academy production line set to earn a move to England during the winter transfer window.
The highly regarded centre back is understood to have competed a medical at Derby County after the clubs agreed a five figure fee with lucrative add-ons this week.
Following on from defender Lewis Temple joining Bolton Wanderers in League One earlier this month, Offor is now set to join his fellow Tolka Park academy graduate across the water.
Derby are currently sixth in the Championship play-off places.
Offor made his first team debut at Shels in the FAI Cup under former boss Damien Duff in 2024 and was also part of the club’s Uefa Youth League campaign last year.
The former Balbriggan schoolboy joined the Reds in 2023 after a season with Bohemians. He has also been included in squads for the Republic of Ireland U18 and U19s.
Offor was able to explore his options with clubs in England after turning 18 and the deal is likely to be announced in the coming days.
