Raymond van Barneveld at the World Darts Championship. Alamy Stock Photo
Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld crashes out of World Darts Championship

Meanwhile, James Wade comfortably progressed to the second round.
7.55am, 18 Dec 2025

FIVE-TIME WORLD champion Raymond van Barneveld has bowed out of the World Darts Championship after suffering a straight sets defeat to Switzerland’s Stefan Bellmont.

The 58-year-old Dutchman won the opening leg of the first-round clash at Alexandra Palace but went on to lose eight in succession. Bellmont has made history with his 3-0 victory, becoming the first Swiss player to win a match at the World Darts Championship. 

“I have no words for this,” Bellmont said as he prepares to face Australia’s Damon Heta in the second round. “My adrenaline is going high. I’m proud of me. This is a great experience for all Swiss people. I hope we get more Swiss people coming to the darts.

“Damon is a brilliant player, and I will give my best. We will see on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, England’s James Wade booked his place in the second round following a comfortable straight sets win over Japan’s Ryusei Azemoto.

The four-time semi-finallist dropped just one leg during his dominant win and will advance to take on Ricky Evans.

