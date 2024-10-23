Kelleher impresses again as Liverpool maintain 100% record

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER MADE some key saves as Liverpool continued their excellent start under Arne Slot with a 1-0 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Liverpool broke through some early Leipzig pressure just before the half-hour mark when Mo Salah hit a perfect header across his body. Darwin Nunez jumped high to tap in the goal-bound ball, grabbing his first Champions League goal since February 2023.

Despite a late Leipzig flurry, Liverpool again showed the control and resilience that has taken them to the top of the Premier League table just days out from Sunday’s clash at Arsenal.

Slot has won 11 of his first 12 games in charge in all competitions, the best start of any manager in Liverpool history, while Leipzig are now zero from three in Europe this season.

Both sides had impressed domestically this season on the back of strong defensive records, with Liverpool conceding three in eight Premier League games and Leipzig just two in seven.

Advertisement

Slot made three changes to the side which beat Chelsea 2-1 at home on Sunday, benching Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones for Kostas Tsimikas and Alexis Mac Allister, while Nunez replaced Jota.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose’s starting XI made his intentions clear, the coach going for the all-out attack of Lois Openda, Xavi Simons, Benjamin Sesko and Antonio Nusa.

Rose’s constellation worked early, with Leipzig pressing Liverpool hard and hitting them on the counter.

Sesko went close after 19 minutes, pouncing after Kelleher surged out of his box and failed to clear, but the big Slovenian’s long-range effort curled just wide of the post.

Openda scored from well outside the box on the 26-minute mark but the Belgian’s stunner was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool made Leipzig pay immediately, Nunez tapping in a goal-bound Salah header, just his second strike in nine appearances this season.

Nunez went inches from doubling up shortly after but his point blank header was well saved by Peter Gulacsi.

With one eye on Sunday’s match at Arsenal, Liverpool tried to take the sting out of the game in the second-half, controlling the match and keeping Leipzig at bay.

Salah was upset to be subbed with half an hour remaining, but by then Slot clearly had Arsenal in mind.

The home side rallied late, Openda again having a goal struck off for a clear offside, but Liverpool held on to make it three from three in the Champions League.

– © AFP 2024