Ex-Inter striker Puscas on the double in routine Reading win over recently-relegated Cardiff

GEORGE PUSKAS MARKED his first Championship start with a marvellous brace as Reading defeated Cardiff City 3-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

The Romania forward, signed from Inter earlier this month, scored his first goal for the club in the midweek EFL Cup fixture against Wycombe Wanderers and was on target again this afternoon.

Puscas opened the scoring with a fine individual effort, finishing a run from the halfway line by jinking inside Will Vaulks on the right flank and bending his shot past Alex Smithies.

DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR PUSCAS!



George Puscas is on fire 🔥He's gets across Aden Flint to poke John Swift's cross through the keeper's legs. A poacher's finish!



Watch live now on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/VRc6qldmx3 pic.twitter.com/fsLsQEN85H — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 18, 2019

He added a second five minutes before the break by getting in front of his marker to turn home John Swift’s centre and Puscas should have had a hat-trick when he slotted wide one-on-one on the counter-attack in the closing stages.

WHAT A MISS!



Puscas is on his hat-trick, he's got absolutely acres of space but he somehow scoops it wide!



Watch live now on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/VRc6qldmx3 pic.twitter.com/GoQjc0gQLO — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 18, 2019

Swift did finish a breakaway goal seven minutes from time and, although Yakou Meite missed a late penalty, Reading’s first win of the season sees them climb to 17th, two spots ahead of Cardiff, after three matches.

The disappointment for Cardiff continues, after their relegation from the Premier League, with just one win from their opening three Championship fixtures.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!