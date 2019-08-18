This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Inter striker Puscas on the double in routine Reading win over recently-relegated Cardiff

Reading are up and running for as George Puscas inspired a 3-0 win over hapless Cardiff City.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 3:00 PM
George Puscas celebrates for Reading
GEORGE PUSKAS MARKED his first Championship start with a marvellous brace as Reading defeated Cardiff City 3-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

The Romania forward, signed from Inter earlier this month, scored his first goal for the club in the midweek EFL Cup fixture against Wycombe Wanderers and was on target again this afternoon.

Puscas opened the scoring with a fine individual effort, finishing a run from the halfway line by jinking inside Will Vaulks on the right flank and bending his shot past Alex Smithies.

He added a second five minutes before the break by getting in front of his marker to turn home John Swift’s centre and Puscas should have had a hat-trick when he slotted wide one-on-one on the counter-attack in the closing stages.

Swift did finish a breakaway goal seven minutes from time and, although Yakou Meite missed a late penalty, Reading’s first win of the season sees them climb to 17th, two spots ahead of Cardiff, after three matches.

The disappointment for Cardiff continues, after their relegation from the Premier League, with just one win from their opening three Championship fixtures.

The42 Team

