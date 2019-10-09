Reading sack Gomes after 7-game winless streak

READING HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of manager Jose Gomes after 10 months in charge following a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions.

The Royals have lost five of their past six Championship matches and are 22nd in the table, just three points off the bottom.

Gomes, who arrived at Madejski Stadium from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in December 2018, stabilised the club in 2018-19 but could only steer them to 20th place at the end of the campaign.

This season, despite being bolstered by the signings of George Puscas from Inter and Lucas Joao from Sheffield Wednesday strengthening Gomes’ attacking options, Reading have taken just eight points from 11 games.

A Reading statement read:

“Reading Football Club can announce that José Gomes has left his position as first team manager.

“Gomes joined the club at the end of December 2018 and successfully steered the club away from the threat of relegation.

“However, following just two wins in the first 11 league games in 2019-20, owner Mr Yongge Dai has made the difficult decision to part company with Gomes and make a change at first team level.

“We would like to sincerely thank José for his hard work during his tenure as manager at Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.

“The club will make no additional comment at this time but will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

