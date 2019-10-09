This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reading sack Gomes after 7-game winless streak

Without a league victory since August, the Championship club have announced the departure of their manager after 10 months in charge.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,129 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4844677
Former Reading manager Jose Gomes.
Former Reading manager Jose Gomes.
Former Reading manager Jose Gomes.

READING HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of manager Jose Gomes after 10 months in charge following a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions.

The Royals have lost five of their past six Championship matches and are 22nd in the table, just three points off the bottom.

Gomes, who arrived at Madejski Stadium from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in December 2018, stabilised the club in 2018-19 but could only steer them to 20th place at the end of the campaign.

This season, despite being bolstered by the signings of George Puscas from Inter and Lucas Joao from Sheffield Wednesday strengthening Gomes’ attacking options, Reading have taken just eight points from 11 games.

A Reading statement read:

“Reading Football Club can announce that José Gomes has left his position as first team manager.

“Gomes joined the club at the end of December 2018 and successfully steered the club away from the threat of relegation.

“However, following just two wins in the first 11 league games in 2019-20, owner Mr Yongge Dai has made the difficult decision to part company with Gomes and make a change at first team level.

“We would like to sincerely thank José for his hard work during his tenure as manager at Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.

“The club will make no additional comment at this time but will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie