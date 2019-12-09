This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 9 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Betis legend makes La Liga history at 38

Joaquin has become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Spanish top flight.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Dec 2019, 5:48 PM
41 minutes ago 1,754 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4924616
Joaquin (file pic).
Joaquin (file pic).
Joaquin (file pic).

REAL BETIS WINGER Joaquin rolled back the years on Sunday as he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga history.

The 38-year-old plundered three goals inside the opening 20 minutes in his side’s clash with Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

After opening the scoring at the far post after just two minutes, Joaquin made it 2-0 after 11 minutes with a low curling effort before completing his hat-trick with a cool finish in the 20th minute. 

His treble takes his La Liga tally for the season to six goals – the same as his total from last season and the most he has scored in a domestic campaign since 2003-04.

Joaquin – capped 51 times by Spain – started his career at Betis before moving to Valencia in 2006. He then enjoyed spells at Malaga and Fiorentina before returning to Los Verdiblancos in 2015.

While no stranger to chipping in with a few goals, he’s never been prolific in front of goal and admits his first treble will likely be his last. 

“It’s the first hat-trick of my life. I don’t think it’s going to happen again,” Joaquin said post-match.

I’ve never been a goal-scorer throughout my career, so I’m really proud to be able to get three goals against a rival like Athletic. Considering my age, it’s not an easy thing to do.”

Real Betis coach Rubi is happy to see Joaquin continue to defy his age but believes he should have ended the night with four goals and not just three. 

“It was a shame he missed his chance for the fourth goal, it was probably his easiest opportunity to score,” Rubi said. “He keeps showing how good he is despite his age.”

Rubi’s side have now won three straight games in La Liga and currently sit 11th in Spain’s top-flight. 

Their good form comes after a run of just one victory from seven matches, with Rubi pleased to see his side turn a corner, courtesy of Joaquin’s efforts.

“I am very happy because we saw those positives before the results arrived and they justify that feeling,” he said.

“I am very happy for the fans, for the club, because we did not deserve so many adversities. Now, to learn from the mistakes of the past and to look more and more forward.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie