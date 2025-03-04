Holders Real hold slight advantage over Atletico in Champions League last-16

HOLDERS REAL MADRID secured a slender 2-1 lead in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid after Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Brahim Diaz scored a superb second-half winner.

Rodrygo hammered home a left-footed strike to put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute and Diaz curled in the game’s decisive goal 10 minutes after half-time, following Julian Alvarez’s spectacular equaliser for Atletico.

