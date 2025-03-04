Advertisement
Brahim Diaz after scoring Real Madrid's second goal.
Holders Real hold slight advantage over Atletico in Champions League last-16

Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz scored the crucial goals for Real while Julian Alvarez was on target for Atletico.
10.00pm, 4 Mar 2025

HOLDERS REAL MADRID secured a slender 2-1 lead in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid after Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Brahim Diaz scored a superb second-half winner.

Rodrygo hammered home a left-footed strike to put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute and Diaz curled in the game’s decisive goal 10 minutes after half-time, following Julian Alvarez’s spectacular equaliser for Atletico.

