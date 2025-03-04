HOLDERS REAL MADRID secured a slender 2-1 lead in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid after Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Brahim Diaz scored a superb second-half winner.
Rodrygo hammered home a left-footed strike to put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute and Diaz curled in the game’s decisive goal 10 minutes after half-time, following Julian Alvarez’s spectacular equaliser for Atletico.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Holders Real hold slight advantage over Atletico in Champions League last-16
HOLDERS REAL MADRID secured a slender 2-1 lead in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid after Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Brahim Diaz scored a superb second-half winner.
Rodrygo hammered home a left-footed strike to put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute and Diaz curled in the game’s decisive goal 10 minutes after half-time, following Julian Alvarez’s spectacular equaliser for Atletico.
– © AFP 2025
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Atletico Madrid Champions League first-leg halfway point last 16 Real Madrid Soccer