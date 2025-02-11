Jude Bellingham scores 92nd-minute winner as City collapse leaves them on brink of Euro exit

JUDE BELLINGHAM GRABBED a late winner as Manchester City twice surrendered the lead to lose the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Real Madrid 3-2.

Erling Haaland put City ahead in each half in a thrilling contest at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday but the holders replied through Kylian Mbappe and substitute Brahim Diaz.

Both sides hit the woodwork in a game of numerous chances but it was England international Bellingham who had the final say in stoppage time.

The game lived up to its pre-match billing as the two European heavyweights – winners of the competition for the last three seasons – clashed for a place in the last 16.

It is the fourth season in succession the sides have been paired in the knockout stages and the stage is set for another epic clash at the Bernabeu Stadium next week.

After all their injury problems at centre-back this season, City manager Pep Guardiola managed to field five players who would consider that position their first choice.

Manuel Akanji and Josko Gvardiol played the full-back roles either side of fit-again Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias, while John Stones took up the midfield position in which he excelled in the 2023 treble-winning campaign.

This back line soon had their work cut out as Madrid created a succession of chances in the space of just a few minutes early on.

A dejected Erling Haaland (background) after Bellingham (front) scored the winner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The home supporters had greeted the visitors with a huge banner referencing Real’s boycott of last year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in protest at City midfielder Rodri’s crowning ahead of their own Vinicius Junior.

“Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” the wording read, alongside a picture of the now-injured Rodri kissing his trophy.

It appeared this might have inspired Vinicius as the Brazilian was at the heart of Real’s slick attacking play.

He first raced onto a long ball and was hacked down in the area by Ederson. The referee awarded a penalty but City were reprieved by an offside flag.

Vinicius then played in Kylian Mbappe, whose effort was saved by Ederson, and teed up Ferland Mendy for a shot blocked by Ake. Poor defending allowed Vinicius another charge at goal but Akanji recovered.

City weathered that storm and snatched the lead against the run of play.

Jack Grealish, hoping to make the most of a rare start, clipped the ball into the box and Gvardiol’s knock-down was expertly turned past Thibaut Courtois by Haaland. After a lengthy delay, VAR ruled the Norwegian was millimetres onside.

Real were stung and Vinicius curled an effort onto the top of the bar.

City were forced into a change when Grealish limped off on the half-hour but his replacement Phil Foden quickly settled and tested Courtois with a fierce drive. Akanji then grazed the bar following a corner.

Real finished the first half strongly with Federico Valverde firing just over and Mbappe twice going close.

Haaland had a shot deflected onto the woodwork after the restart but Real continued to threaten, with Mbappe forcing Ederson to save.

The equaliser came just before the hour after a free-kick was blocked and the ball lofted back towards Mbappe by Dani Ceballos. The Frenchman completely mistimed his volley but it looped into the net past a static Ederson after slicing off his shin.

Real sensed more and Bellingham was denied by Ederson before Mbappe gave City another let-off.

Again City dug in and reclaimed the lead with a Haaland penalty after Foden was felled by Ceballos.

Yet Real were not finished and substitute Diaz – the former City academy star – thumped home a rebound to level before Vinicius set up Bellingham for the last-gasp winner.