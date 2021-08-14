Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Real Madrid deny they want to jump to Premier League

Mundo Deportivo claimed on its front page on Saturday that they considered a move to the English top flight.

By AFP Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,744 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5523083
Image: Borja B Hojas/AlterPhotos/ABACA
Image: Borja B Hojas/AlterPhotos/ABACA

REAL MADRID on Saturday denied reports in a Barcelona newspaper that the club had “studied the option” of leaving La Liga to join the English Premier League.

“In view of the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, where it is said that our club has studied the option of leaving La Liga for the Premier League, Real Madrid wishes to make it clear that this information is completely false, as well as being absurd and impossible,” said a Real Madrid statement.

Real said the only purpose of this information “is to disrupt once again the daily life of our club”, which kicks off its Liga season at Alaves on Saturday evening.

Mundo Deportivo claimed on its front page on Saturday that “Real Madrid studied the option of joining the Premier League”, frustrated by the failure of the Super League project which its president Florentino Perez supports.

Real are also upset by an agreement by the Spanish League, led by president Javier Tebas, to sell 10 percent of its rights for 50 years to investment fund CVC.

“Real Madrid’s intention has been to find out if it would be possible to abandon the Spanish league to join another big league, because the club’s managers are tired of the problems and sticks that Javier Tebas continually pokes in their wheels,” Mundo Deportivo wrote.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“In this scenario, the competition preferred by Florentino Perez and his close associates is the English Premier League, although they have also gathered information about the options of joining the Italian Serie A or the German Bundesliga,” the Catalan daily said.

 © – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie