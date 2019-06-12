This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid complete €53 million signing of Lyon star defender Mendy

The 24-year-old has joined the La Liga giants on a six-year deal.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 7:55 PM
Mendy in action for France during a friendly against Bolivia.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Mendy in action for France during a friendly against Bolivia.
Mendy in action for France during a friendly against Bolivia.
Image: Imago/PA Images

REAL MADRID HAVE continued their vast array of summer spending with the addition of Lyon left back Ferland Mendy on a six-year deal worth €53 million.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a rapid elevation over recent seasons, playing with Ligue 2 side Le Havre as recently as two seasons ago.

Mendy was signed by Lyon in June 2017 for €5 million, helping them to the knockout stages of the Champions League and to a third place finish in Ligue 1 this year.

The full-back received his first international call-up last November and is considered one of French football’s rising stars, being signalled out for praise by Didier Deschamps this week.

“Two years ago, he was in the second division and now he will play at Real Madrid,” Deschamps said. “He can play on either side and his development is stunning.”

Madrid confirmed their latest signing on Wednesday evening, with Mendy following in the footsteps of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, bringing the club’s summer spending to over €300 million.

