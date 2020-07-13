This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid one win away from title after beating Granada

Real Madrid could be crowned champions on Thursday.

By AFP Monday 13 Jul 2020, 11:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,359 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5149301
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with his teammate Karim Benzema.
Image: AP/PA Images
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with his teammate Karim Benzema.
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with his teammate Karim Benzema.
Image: AP/PA Images

REAL MADRID ARE one victory away from clinching the La Liga title after they held off a second-half comeback from Granada on Monday to win 2-1 and move four points clear of Barcelona.

With two games left, Madrid will be crowned champions if they beat Villarreal at home on Thursday regardless of how Barca fare at the Camp Nou against Osasuna.

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema scored early goals to give Zinedine Zidane’s side a 2-0 half-time lead. Darwin Machis pulled one back for Granada shortly after the restart but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Earlier today, Villarreal’s hopes of Champions League qualification are over after a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad confirmed Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will finish in La Liga’s top four.

An excellent run of form since the restart had thrust fifth-placed Villarreal into Champions League contention but they were unable to close the gap and will now have to focus on securing a spot in the Europa League.

Real Sociedad had been fourth when La Liga resumed last month but, in contrast, their form collapsed. This victory was only their second in nine games but at least gives them of making the top seven.

Atletico and Sevilla are both nine points clear of Sevilla with two games left. They will join Barcelona and Real Madrid as Spain’s four representatives in the Champions League next term.

Willian Jose and Diego Llorente both headed in to put Real Sociedad in control but Santi Cazorla’s consolation strike could prove important for Villarreal, as it prevents la Real owning the superior head-to-head record.

Villarreal beat Real Sociedad by the same scoreline in January.

Fifth place for Villarreal would mean avoiding the qualification phase of the Europa League. They sit three points clear of Getafe and Real Sociedad in sixth and seventh respectively.

Getafe were unable to take advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by relegation strugglers Alaves.

The stalemate earns what could prove a vital point for 17th-placed Alaves, who have a four-point cushion over Leganes and Real Mallorca with two games left.

One more win will guarantee Alaves’ survival.

AFP

