Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. Alamy Stock Photo

Real Madrid held by Las Palmas

Madrid had gone 1-0 down after a fifth-minute Alberto Moleiro goal.
10.55pm, 29 Aug 2024
443
1

REAL MADRID HAD a second-half Vinicius Junior penalty to thank as the Spanish champions avoided a first league loss of the season in a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas on Thursday.

The Brazilian converted from the spot in the 69th minute after Alex Suarez was found guilty of handball.

Madrid had gone 1-0 down after a fifth-minute Alberto Moleiro goal.

It was a second draw in three La Liga outings for Real and leaves the capital club  fourth in the standings, four points off archrivals Barcelona.

In the day’s other match, Girona put Osasuna to the sword in a crushing 4-0 victory.

Osasuna could only muster a single shot — not on target — in a game in which they won no corners and had just two touches in Girona’s penalty box.

Bryan Gil opened the scoring in the 34th minute, before Viktor Tsygankov and Abel Ruiz hit goals in a quick-fire three-minute period around 53 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Uruguay’s Cristhian Stuani wrapped up the dominant win with a fourth goal at the death.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie