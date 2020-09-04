This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 September 2020
Real Madrid loan promising midfielder to AC Milan

Media reports in Spain suggest that the Serie A side do not have an option to buy Brahim Diaz.

By AFP Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:45 PM
Real Madrid CF's Brahim Diaz (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Real Madrid CF's Brahim Diaz (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRAHIM DIAZ has been sent out on loan by Real Madrid to AC Milan for next season, the Spanish champions announced on Friday.

“Real Madrid and AC Milan have reached an agreement over the loan of Brahim Diaz for next season in a deal that runs until 30 June 2021,” Madrid said in a statement.

Media reports in Spain suggest that Serie A side Milan do not have an option to buy the 21-year-old midfielder next summer.

Spaniard Brahim signed for Real in January last year but has only been used sparingly since, with two goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

His six La Liga appearances last season came at the end of matches, while he played three times in the Copa del Rey and just 17 minutes in the Champions League, at Club Brugge.

