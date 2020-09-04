Real Madrid loan promising midfielder to AC Milan

BRAHIM DIAZ has been sent out on loan by Real Madrid to AC Milan for next season, the Spanish champions announced on Friday.

“Real Madrid and AC Milan have reached an agreement over the loan of Brahim Diaz for next season in a deal that runs until 30 June 2021,” Madrid said in a statement.

Media reports in Spain suggest that Serie A side Milan do not have an option to buy the 21-year-old midfielder next summer.

Spaniard Brahim signed for Real in January last year but has only been used sparingly since, with two goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

His six La Liga appearances last season came at the end of matches, while he played three times in the Copa del Rey and just 17 minutes in the Champions League, at Club Brugge.

- © AFP 2020