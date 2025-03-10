'The duty of care is to the player' - Eight red cards across weekend hurling sparks debate

SEVEN RED CARDS were shown across yesterday’s two Division 1A hurling league fixtures, placing the spotlight on officiating once more in the game.

After Conor Cooney’s dismissal for Galway on Saturday night against Limerick, four red cards were shared in Tipperary’s 2-25 to 1-19 win over Kilkenny, while three players were sent off as Cork powered to a 6-20 to 0-23 victory against Clare.

All three games were live on TG4.

All-Ireland winning Clare manager Brian Lohan hit out at the officiating afterwards, claiming ‘the game was refereed differently to anything we’ve seen so far’, with insufficient information relayed to players and management.

“If they’re going to change the way the game is refereed, the least you could do is tell us,” said Lohan.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng, meanwhile, said he ‘didn’t see a red card’ in the Nowlan Park clash where four players were handed marching orders.

Former Kilkenny star Jackie Tyrrell and Tipperary All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy ran the rule over the incidents in question on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday last night.

While Tyrrell didn’t take issue with David Blanchfield’s two yellow cards, he felt Tipperary’s Alan Tynan shouldn’t have been sent off.

“This one is not a red card for me. Alan Tynan goes to hit Cian Kenny a shoulder, doesn’t hit him, barely brushes off him. Not a red card for me, got that one wrong.”

Jackie Tyrrell and Liam Sheedy assess the four red cards shown in Tipperary's victory over Kilkenny today 📺 Watch Allianz League Sunday on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer now #AllianzLeagues #GAA pic.twitter.com/Rs6mHIGVPY — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 9, 2025

Jordan Molloy also exited after two yellows, Sheedy saying the Kilkenny midfielder was “very unlucky” to have gotten the first booking.

The pair disagreed on Mikey Carey’s dismissal following an incident with Darragh McCarthy.

“I think Mikey Carey can have no complaints,” said Sheedy. “I think he was upgraded to a straight red, there might have been some question marks whether the first yellow was a yellow or not but to me, if you lead to the face, it’s only going one way in my view.”

“I’m not sure if it’s clear that he hit to the head,” Tyrrell responded. “I was at the game, I didn’t see it being hit to the head.

“[Referee] Sean Stack was close to it, I will say, and didn’t go to the linesman, which would make me believe that he was fairly sure that he hit to the head, but I’m not so sure.”

They also had differing views to Peter Duggan’s sending-off in Clare’s 15-point defeat to Cork.

Peter Duggan (file photo). James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Peter Duggan, he leads with the arm and he hits Brion Saunderson across head. Did he really need to lead with the arm? It looks dangerous and as a result he got a straight red card,” Sheedy began, before Tyrrell interjected.

“I don’t think he leads with the arm,” said the nine-time All-Ireland winner.

“I think his arm is out and hits him in the side of the shoulder and on the neck. I think we see this all the time in the game, it’s not pulled ever at all, the ‘keeper also ducked down into it. For me, Peter Duggan didn’t do enough to get a red card there.”

Tyrrell fully agreed with the decision of referee Liam Gordon to show Clare’s David Fitzgerald a red card, but questioned the dismissal of his marker, Cormac O’Brien, at the same juncture.

“Now this is scandalous, this is terrible out of David Fitzgerald. To use the hurl in that fashion is just unacceptable. Cormac O’Brien got a red card for it. We’ve watched it back numerous times and we still don’t know. I’d imagine Cork will look into that and there will be some further action.”

Jackie Tyrrell and Liam Sheedy disagree on whether Peter Duggan should have been sent off against Cork but agree managers should be informed if hurling is going to be refereed more strictly 📺 Watch Allianz League Sunday on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer now #AllianzLeagues #GAA pic.twitter.com/ebKQ8kpd9j — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 9, 2025

Tyrrell and Sheedy also shared their thoughts on the issues highlighted by Lohan.

“Why should there be a screen up between what way they want the game to be refereed and why they wouldn’t inform the managers?” said Sheedy.

“Why wouldn’t the managers know that ‘Listen, we weren’t happy the way the games were played last weekend and the amount of challenges around the head and we’d like you to look at that and prepare appropriately’.

“I don’t know why the referees can have a conference call about it and you [the manager and players] are down training on a Thursday and Friday night and you have no idea.

“I don’t see why there should be any gap in knowledge. If I’m a manager I should know that they are not happy with this type of [challenge]. I don’t see why referees would know about it and the players and managers wouldn’t.”

Tyrrell added: “What would be the issue about being transparent and telling managers that we are not happy with aspects of it?

“Then managers can coach the players in terms of ‘Look when it comes to the arm, we have to be really careful where we place it on the body’.

“We talk about the duty of care of the players, if they know more information about it they can act accordingly. We just need to be careful. We need to get the balance right, and the duty of care is to the player.”