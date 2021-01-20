Redpath picks Scotland over England as Wales recall experienced Lydiate

Redpath is in Scotland's squad, while Lydiate returns for Wales.

BATH CENTRE CAMERON Redpath is set to turn his back on a possible Test career with England after being called up to the Scotland squad for the Six Nations.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Scotland scrum-half Bryan, played for the England U20s as recently as 2019 and has trained with Eddie Jones’ senior England squad several times.

Redpath had been named by Jones in the England squad for the 2018 tour of South Africa but missed out due to injury.

However, the skillful midfielder is now set to pursue international rugby with Scotland after being confirmed as part of Gregor Townsend’s 35-man squad for the upcoming 2021 Six Nations.

Edinburgh hooker David Cherry, Sale hooker Ewan Ashman, and Gloucester second row Alex Craig are the other uncapped players in Townsend’s selection, while Gary Graham, Byron McGuigan, Grant Stewart, and Alan Dell return to the squad. Frontline hookers Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally are missing due to injury.

Scotland are due to start the Six Nations with a visit to Twickenham to face England on Saturday 6 February.

Meanwhile, Wales boss Wayne Pivac has included the uncapped Scarlets back row Josh Macleod in his 36-man squad for the Six Nations.

The experienced Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate returns to the fold at the age of 33 and having last played Test rugby in 2018, while scrum-half Tomos Williams and hooker Ken Owens are back from injury.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday 7 February.

Scotland squad for the 2021 Six Nations:

Hookers: Ewan Ashman, David Cherry, Grant Stewart, George Turner

Props: Rory Sutherland, Allan Dell, Oli Kebble, Zander Fagerson, Simon Berghan, Willem Nel

Locks: Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Alex Craig, Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist

Back row: Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson, Gary Graham, Blade Thomson, Hamish Watson

Scrum-halves: Ali Price, Scott Steele

Out-halves: Finn Russell, Jaco van der Walt

Centres: Chris Harris, James Lang, Cameron Redpath, Duncan Taylor, Huw Jones

Back threes: Stuart Hogg (captain), Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Duhan van der Merwe.

____________________

Wales squad for the 2021 Six Nations:

Hookers: Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Ken Owens

Props: Rhys Carré, Wyn Jones, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis

Locks: Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Rowlands, Cory Hill

Back row: Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau, Josh MacLeod, Justin Tipuric

Scrum-halves: Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Kieran Hardy

Out-halves: Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Jarrod Evans

Centres: Johnny Williams, Jonathan Davies, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin

Back threes: Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, Hallam Amos, George North, Josh Adams.