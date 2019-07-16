Former Ireland U21 star extends contract with League Two side

Reece Grego-Cox celebrates after scoring for the Ireland U21s against Israel in October 2017.

CRAWLEY TOWN HAVE reached an agreement on a new contract with Reece Grego-Cox.

The 22-year-old, who can operate up front or in midfield, has extended his deal with the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Grego-Cox joined Crawley last summer and made 32 appearances in his debut campaign for the West Sussex outfit, who finished 19th in League Two.

“I am delighted for Reece that he has signed this contract extension,” Crawley Town manager Gabriele Cioffi said of Grego-Cox’s decision to reaffirm his commitment to the club.

“He made good progress last season and I know he is capable of a lot more. He has a great attitude and wants to work hard, which I like. I am hoping that this is a big season for him.”

London-born Grego-Cox, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother from Clare, has represented the Boys in Green up to U21 level.

He featured prominently during the qualifying campaign for the 2019 U21 European Championship, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory against Israel at Tallaght Stadium.

In March, Grego-Cox was among the nominees for the FAI’s U21 Player of the Year award, which was ultimately won by Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis.

He started his professional career at Queens Park Rangers and went on to make four Premier League appearances for the club during the 2014-15 season.

