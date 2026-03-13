Chelsea captain Reece James signs new contract to stay at club until 2032

REECE JAMES HAS signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea which will keep him at the club until 2032.

The club captain’s previous deal was set to expire in 2028. James is an academy graduate and made his debut in 2019.

The 26-year-old has since made 225 appearances in all competitions and was appointed captain in 2023.

James has got on top of his fitness issues this season (Ben Whitley/PA)

The current season has seen James play 35 times in all competitions, his highest tally since the 2021/22 season.

This follows significant disruption to his previous two campaigns caused by knee and hamstring injuries.

Chelsea have employed a regimented model regarding his playing time to ensure he is not overstretched.