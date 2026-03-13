More Stories
Reece James has signed a new long-term contract at Chelsea (Ben Whitley/PA)
dotted line

Chelsea captain Reece James signs new contract to stay at club until 2032

The academy graduate has put his injury woes behind him to make 35 appearances this term.
11.37am, 13 Mar 2026

REECE JAMES HAS signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea which will keep him at the club until 2032.

The club captain’s previous deal was set to expire in 2028. James is an academy graduate and made his debut in 2019.

The 26-year-old has since made 225 appearances in all competitions and was appointed captain in 2023.

James has got on top of his fitness issues this season (Ben Whitley/PA)

The current season has seen James play 35 times in all competitions, his highest tally since the 2021/22 season.

This follows significant disruption to his previous two campaigns caused by knee and hamstring injuries.

Chelsea have employed a regimented model regarding his playing time to ensure he is not overstretched.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie