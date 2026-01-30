Tickets for Ireland's potential World Cup playoff final have sold out

TICKETS FOR IRELAND’S potential World Cup playoff final vs Denmark or North Macedonia have sold out, the FAI have confirmed.

The game will be played on 31 March at the Aviva Stadium.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side must beat Czechia in Prague five days earlier if they are to set up such an occasion. Defeat in the semi-final will see Ireland face the loser of the game between the Danes and North Macedonia in Dublin.

Over 4,000 Irish fans have already applied for tickets for the Czechia semi-final clash, although only 1,024 fans will get their hands on tickets.