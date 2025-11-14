Ireland roars again as despair is suddenly replaced by World Cup belief

THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Germany, en route to eventually qualifying for Euro 2016, was marked prior to last month’s international window.

Even then, in the days before a trip to Lisbon that would eventually end with the kind of heartache that has filled most of the years in between, questions were put to assistant boss John O’Shea about recollections of his involvement playing in that game, and what he felt a similar statement victory could do for this group of players.

O’Shea was asked if he felt this squad were even capable of replicating such a feat and what the kind of momentum a standout triumph against one of the game’s elite can have on morale for a group of maligned players.

The anniversary passed, the memory continued to wane. Did it even happen, and how did it feel? How could it feel?

The sensation such a win inspires has been shoved further and further into the deep recesses of a scar tissue that forms your core. And then a jolt of energy that was a decade in the making provided an electrifying reminder of the grip this Ireland football team retains on so many.

It had seemed like everyone would just keep meandering in a haze of continued disappointment with relentless tests of endurance levels for anguish.

Seamus Coleman celebrates with Troy Parrott. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

A decade on from our own Night of the (Shane) Long Knife against Germany, amid the continued drought and despair and drift, the Aviva Stadium last night roared with a similar kind of raw wonder to which the then reigning world champions were vanquished all those years ago.

Better still, the last quarter of an hour might even have been enjoyed, the last few minutes certainly were as fans embraced and olé, olé, olé echoed around south Dublin.

Naturally, after a win like this over Portugal, you can look to the past in order to try to find its place in Irish football lore. This night has a new place.

Black is white. Night is day. Houses are affordable. This Ireland team exist in its own reality. How else to explain losing to Armenia (ranked 105th in the world) and then beating Portugal (ranked fifth) during the same qualifying campaign?

You can view the result through a prism of a historical context – some might even gasp or cringe at the word nostalgia – but what can’t be underestimated is the effect this result can have of on this group of players for the future.

Even more immediately, what it does for them going to Budapest on Sunday to face Hungary. They now know a win by any means necessary will suffice for a semi-final play-off in March of next year.

“If we can do that, we can beat anyone. I think it’s good that it’s simplified it for us. We just need to win. Nothing else, no other strings attached. Just go win a match, a game of football,” captain Nathan Collins said afterwards.

Those words probably felt lighter coming out of his mouth with a weight like this lifted by the manner of the 2-0 win.

Two Irish girls enjoy the moment. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

These Ireland players have not had a feeling like this in their international careers. Usually they’re trying to pick themselves up off the floor whereas now it’s about keeping their heads out of the clouds.

It would drive you demented to try and make sense of it. At least the task in Budapest has clarity.

Yes, the players will wake up sore and weary after their physical exertions, and no doubt the mind will be worn by the mental capacity required to maintain the kind of composure that deserted Cristiano Ronaldo during those seconds of violence-cum-petulance when he flung an elbow at Dara O’Shea.

It was the 13th red card of his career but, on the night of his 226th international cap, this was the first for his country. Football’s first billionaire player truly is an enigma wrapped in a Dolce & Gabbana riddle.

Troy Parrott, the other No 7 on the pitch, said afterwards on RTÉ that his two goals in the win meant it was “probably the best night I’ve ever had in my whole life”.

The hope is that the 23-year-old continues to mature so that the future might be filled with many more nights that he has the kind of influence he had against Portugal.

His second goal was especially impressive, showing a mixture of pace to run behind, patience to cut in and assess the situation, and awareness to shoot through the defender’s legs and reverse his shot all in a manner of seconds.

Parrott led the line in the truest sense of the word. He dictated to teammates when, where and how to give him the ball.

Josh Cullen (back) with Troy Parrott. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

His hold-up play relieved pressure, his link-up maintained momentum, and his goals provided the delirium that would fuel the belief. Seamus Coleman was certainly full of zeal until the very end, eventually making it down the tunnel where he could begin to process the magnitude of the occasion.

An embrace with the injured Robbie Brady was a poignant image; stalwarts of an era when confidence and belief felt brittle. This win must begin to reinforce it.

The challenge for Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson now is to manage the comedown from such a high. Not just for Parrott, but those who will have to go again in an altogether different environment against Hungary in Budapest on Sunday.

“Proud… disciplined… focused… hard work…teamwork…solid…” They were some of the first words to come out of Hallgrímsson’s mouth in the immediate aftermath of this stunning, deserved victory.

Ireland’s performance spoke for itself and while the win might not quite reverberate around Europe, it will send a shudder throughout Hungary.

Now all Ireland have to do is something that the men’s senior team has never done before: win back-to-back competitive games against higher-ranked opposition.

For these players, they have a momentum behind them like nothing they’ve experienced before.