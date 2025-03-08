Striker Johnny Kenny in contention for crucial Republic of Ireland squad

JOHNNY KENNY’S IMPRESSIVE form for Shamrock Rovers at the end of 2024 has put him in contention for a place in the Republic of Ireland squad for the Nations League promotion/relegation play-off with Bulgaria this month.

International boss Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed on the Late Late Show last night that there would be “two players from Shamrock Rovers in our preliminary squad.” While Kenny returned to parent club Celtic in December, it was his exploits for Stephen Bradley’s side, particularly in Europe, that caught the eye of Hallgrimsson. Josh Honohan is understood to be the current Rovers player in line for a call-up.

The 21-year-old scored five times in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League and hit the net on 20 occasions in all competitions last season.

The 42 reported yesterday that Watford duo Rocco Vata and James Abankwah are also set to earn a first taste of action for the senior side, who play Bulgaria away in the first leg on 20 March before the return in Dublin three days later.

Kenny has made five substitute appearances for Celtic since linking up with Brendan Rodgers’ squad after his loan spell at Tallaght Stadium came to an end. His old club earned their first win of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season against St Patrick’s Athletic last night.

Danny Grant scored the only goal of the game – an impressive solo run that started on the halfway line – and Bradley was full of praise for the winter arrival who put pen to paper after being deemed surplus to requirments at Bohemians.

“We spoke to Danny at half time and showed him a couple of clips in terms of he had opportunities to shoot, both left and right foot,” Bradley said.

“He works everyday after training shooting and he’s got great quality. We’ve seen that against us down throughout the years. We know he has it, it’s just getting him to believe it.

“We’ve always really liked Danny. I tried to sign him a few years back before he went to England. We nearly had him, he decided to go over [to Huddersfield Town]. I wasn’t concerned about last year, there is so much that goes into the mix of a player having a good season.

“It was more about getting here in this environment with these players and we’ll see him grow. We’re asking him to play slightly out of position on the right, he’s better on the left. We know that, but we felt Josh [Honohan] could cause their right back problems, which he did.

“He’s only going to get better,” Bradley added. “This team, the more they gel, the more we get to know each other, he’ll only get better. What he’s doing at the moment, defensively he’s not giving up anything off his side and then attacking, once we add that bit, he’s going to be very good for us.

“He’ll only get better. And you can see that he’s starting to believe it, he’s starting to understand how we play, what’s expected of him. We’ve slightly changed our wingbacks at the moment and how they’re playing, so he’s had to adjust to that in the heat of the moment.

“You haven’t got the luxury to take him in and out and feed him information. We know this team gets stronger as the season goes on and he’ll get stronger with it. It was really pleasing tonight because that will give him the belief.”