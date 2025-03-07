Rocco Vata set for first senior Republic of Ireland call-up alongside James Abankwah

ROCCO VATA IS in line to earn his first senior Republic of Ireland call-up for this month’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off with Bulgaria.

And the versatile 19-year-old, who can operate wide or in a central attacking position, is set to be joined by Watford teammate James Abankwah after the pair impressed international boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.

The inclusion of Vata comes amid advances from Albania, the country his father Rudi represented with distinction.

Vata has impressed in the Championships this season, catching the eye with some impressive long-range goals, and while he has been part of the Ireland set-up since Under-15 level he also qualifies for Scotland as that is where he was born.

Vata is eligible for Montenegro through his paternal grandmother. However, he now has an opportunity to make his senior bow in what is a vital double header with Bulgaria to avoid dropping into League C.

James Abankwah in action for Ireland's Under-21s. Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

Abankwah, the former St Patrick’s Athletic centre back, is another who has caught the eye recently after slotting straight into the heart of defence.

The 21-year-old joined Watford on loan from Udinese during the January transfer window and is to be included alongside Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan.

The Hoops man, who can operate across the defence but has starred at right and left wing back, has been a standout performer for Stephen Bradley’s side since joining from Cork City ahead of the 2024 season, and he will be in action against St Pat’s this evening.

Hallgrimsson will be on the Late Late Show alongside senior women’s boss Carla Ward tonight before flying to England to watch West Brom v Queens Park Rangers and Wolves at home to Everton this weekend.

He will name his squad on Thursday.