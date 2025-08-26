Chiedozie Ogbene returns but Seamus Coleman absent from Ireland's opening World Cup qualifiers

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE HAS been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad for the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign next month.

But there is no place for captain Seamus Coleman who has been an unused substitute in Everton’s opening two Premier League games this season.

Ipswich Town winger Ogbene suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last October and only returned to training ahead of the new campaign.

SQUAD ANNOUNCED 🇮🇪



23-man squad for opening FIFA World Cup 26 qualifying matches confirmed 💚



Chiedozie Ogbene returns as Szmodics, Johnston & Azaz bolster attacking options alongside in-form Parrott & Ferguson 👌



Exciting squad 🤩



06/09 - 🇮🇪🆚🇭🇺

09/09 - 🇦🇲🆚🇮🇪



— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) August 26, 2025

International manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has named Ogbene in his 23-man squad for the games with Hungary and Armenia, along with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, while Stoke City’s Bosun Lawal has also been included among the defenders.

Robbie Brady and Will Smallbone both miss out through injury, while there is no place for Jayson Molumby among the four midfielders as Killian Phillips keeps his place after breaking through in the friendlies before the summer.

Among an eight-strong group of attackers – Ogbene is listed among them – on loan Roma striker Evan Ferguson is joined by Troy Parrott who already has 10 goals to his name with AZ Alkmaar this season.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Hungary (home) on 6 September and Armenia (away) on 9 September

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu, Mark Travers.

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Jake O’Brien, Jimmy Dunne, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Ryan Manning, Liam Scales, Bosun Lawal.

Midfielders: Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Jack Taylor, Killian Phillips.

Attackers: Evan Ferguson, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Mikey Johnston, Kasey McAteer, Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene, Finn Azaz.