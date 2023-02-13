Munster eye March return for RG Snyman

MUNSTER LOCK RG Snyman is increasing his training load with a view to making his return in March, according to the province.

The World Cup winner with South Africa has had a nightmare time since joining Munster in 2020, rupturing the ACL in his left knee minutes into his debut against Leinster. He suffered burns in a firepit accident while recovering from that injury, then re-ruptured his ACL upon returning to playing in September 2021.

In January 2022, Munster confirmed a new two-year contract for Snyman that runs until June 2024, but he subsequently had a setback during his current recovery from the ACL re-rupture, while also having to deal with tough times away from rugby too.

Meanwhile, Munster welcome back Gavin Coombes, Keith Earls and Roman Salanoa who have all been released back to the province from Ireland camp with no Six Nations action this weekend. Ben Healy also rejoins his Munster teammates from Scotland camp.

Munster are this week preparing for a URC clash with Ospreys at Thomond Park on Friday, KO 7.35pm.

The IRFU have confirmed that Tadhg Beirne will see a specialist today to determine the treatment plan for the leg injury he sustained in the match.

On the injury front, Liam O’Connor and Chris Moore (both neck) will both begin rehabilitation periods after sustaining injuries over recent weeks in club matches.

Eoin O’Connor is also unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

Also unavailable due to injury are: Jeremy Loughman (thigh), James French (leg), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Jack Daly (knee), Calvin Nash (chest), Andrew Conway (knee) and Mike Haley (ankle).