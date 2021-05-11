BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 11 May 2021
RG Snyman 'in good spirits' as Munster confirm successful surgery

The province revealed last week that the World Cup winner had encountered a setback.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 11 May 2021, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago
Munster's RG Snyman watching last Friday's Rainbow Cup game against Ulster from the stands at Thomond Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RG SNYMAN IS back on the road to full fitness after being dealt a blow in his recovery from the injury he suffered during his Munster debut, however Johann van Graan admits there is still no clear timeframe on when the 26-year-old will play again.

The province revealed last week that the South African lock would require “a minor procedure” on a knee issue, adding that it wasn’t connected to the anterior cruciate ligament injury that has sidelined him since last August.

In a bulletin issued today, Munster confirmed that the World Cup winner’s surgery was successful and he has subsequently resumed his rehabilitation.

And Munster head coach Van Graan explained that while the everything is running smoothly, the province do not know when he will be back on the pitch – or if he will play for the Springboks this summer before returning to action with Munster.

“The operation went well, he’s in good spirits,” Van Graan said.

“He’s in with our medical team. There is no specific timeline as of yet, whether he will return for us first or whether he will return for the Springboks.

“But I think the most important thing to note is the operation went very well, he’s in good spirits and he’s started his rehab with our medical team.”

Ahead of Friday’s Rainbow Cup game against Connacht at Thomond Park, Johann van Graan’s side have no fresh injury problems to report.

Additional reporting by Ciarán Kennedy

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

