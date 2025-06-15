Rhasidat Adeleke finishes sixth at Stockholm Diamond League

RHASIDAT ADELEKE SETTLED for sixth place in the women’s 400m at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday evening.

Adeleke crossed in 50.48 to take sixth in what was just her second race 400m outdoor race of the season. She began the season in Oslo on Thursday, where she was 0.06 seconds quicker than today.

The race was won by American Isabella Whittaker in a very fast 49.78, just eight hundredths of a second off the meeting record, which was set by Allyson Felix in 2007. It marks back-to-back wins for Whittaker, who was fastest at the Oslo meet on Thursday.

Norway’s Henriette Jaeger was second in 50.07, with Britain’s Amber Anning running a season’s best of 50.17 for third place.

Lieke Klaver of Netherlands was fourth with Chile’s Martina Weil in fifth.