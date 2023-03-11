Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Morgan Treacy/INPHO File photo of Rhasidat Adeleke.
# in the medals
Rising star Rhasidat Adeleke forced to settle for silver at NCAA Championships
It took a sensational run from Britton Wilson to deny Adeleke gold.
1.9k
3
1 hour ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAD to settle for a silver medal in the 400m at the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque on Saturday. 

In a final strangely raced across two separate heats, Adeleke finished first among the first trio of runners, finishing in a time of 50.45. 

Adeleke’s split time was a brilliant 23.07, and her final time was slightly slower than the Irish Record of 50.33 she set last month. 

Having finished her heat, Adeleke was forced to wait and watch the second set of finalists to determine the colour of her medal. Ultimately that medal was silver but it took a sensational run to deny her gold: Britton Wilson of Arkansas finished in a faintly ridiculous time of 49.48, the second-fastest time in history and the quickest ever in the NCAA. 

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     