McClenaghan returns to action on Friday for first time since Olympic gold win

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST Rhys McClenaghan is set to make his return to competition at the Baku Artistic Gymnastics World Cup this Friday.

After winning gold in Paris in 2024, McClenaghan has been sidelined with injury and ultimately needed surgery on a shoulder issue last July.

McClenaghan will compete on the pommel horse in Baku, before going on to feature the week after in Antalya, Turkey.

Advertisement

“I’m really happy to have my first competition coming up,” said the Newtownards man.

“The last time I competed was at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where everything came together and I won gold, so this feels like the start of a new chapter after a challenging year with injury and shoulder surgery.

“This competition is about finding my rhythm again, testing the new pommel horse routine, and then using the World Cup series to keep building momentum. It’s about getting back into competition mode and continuing to improve with each outing.”

Other competitors for Ireland include 2025 Youth Olympics double medallist Chester Enriquez on floor, in his first World Cup event, and Oisin O’Connell on high bar.

Also making their 2026 return to international competition, Eamon Montgomery will compete on floor, Daniel Fox on rings and James Hickey on pommel horse.

Competition Schedule – Baku

5 March – Qualifications Day 1 – Men’s Floor & Rings.

6 March – Qualifications Day 2 – Men’s High Bar & Pommel Horse.

7 March – Apparatus Final Day 1 – Men’s Floor & Rings.

8 March – Apparatus Final Day 2 – Men’s High Bar & Pommel Horse.

Competition Schedule – Antalya

12 & 13 March – Qualifications – Men’s Artistic.

14 & 15 March – Apparatus Finals - Men’s Artistic.

Finals of both events will be streamed at https://www.worldgymnastics.tv/en/artppv