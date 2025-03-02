'I wouldn't say he's fully back in yet' - McGeeney on Rian O'Neill

ARMAGH MANAGER KIERAN McGeeney is reluctant to say Rian O’Neill is “fully back in” with the All-Ireland senior football champions.

In January, McGeeney revealed that the 2024 All-Star was taking time away from the panel.

After it was reported during the week that O’Neill had returned to training, the Crossmaglen forward was pictured on the pitch in Armagh gear before last night’s win over Dublin.

Rian O'Neill of Armagh walks the pitch before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Dublin at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.



But speaking after the 1-20 to 1-12 win at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, McGeeney sought to temper expectations around a potential return.

“Rian is just — I know he was playing for the club this morning so… I know social media likes to go a wee bit bananas and that sort of stuff, but it keeps people busy,” he told reporters.

“He has (trained), but he has trained with us before, so at the minute, I’m just giving him… he’s back in and out, but I wouldn’t say he’s fully back in yet.

“Listen fellas, I said before that he has his own personal things going on, and that’s one thing that the GAA is good at, we try and look after our own, so that’s the way we’re going to keep it.”

Armagh’s eight-point win over Dublin last night came after they held Dessie Farrell’s side scoreless for the first 20 minutes.

It was their second victory of the Division 1 campaign, after overcoming Tyrone last month. The Orchard also drew with Mayo, and suffered defeats to Galway and Donegal.