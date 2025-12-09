Rianna Jarrett eyes Champions League as she's appointed senior assistant coach at DLR Waves

DLR WAVES HAVE announced former Republic of Ireland international Rianna Jarrett as their new senior assistant coach ahead of the 2026 Women’s League of Ireland season.

Jarrett is currently working on the coaching staff with the Ireland U16s and will continue on this next stage of her career alongside first-team manager Laura Heffernan as they aim to qualify for the Champions League.

Advertisement

The former Wexford Youth striker scored 111 goals in 139 games during a trophy-laden career that delivered four League of Ireland titles and three FAI Cups.

Women’s National League Player of the Season awards in 2018 and 2019 were some of the personal accolades as Jarrett now turns attention to shaping emerging talent on these shores.

“I’m honoured to join DLR Waves at such an exciting time for the club. There’s a real energy here – a new wave of talent coming through – and I’m passionate about playing my part in nurturing the next generation of female footballers in Ireland,” she said.

“The ambition here is clear at every level, and I’m excited to support Laura, work closely with the players, and help drive the club forward as we work towards our long-term goal of reaching the Champions League.”

DLR Waves’ boss Heffernan added: “Her playing career speaks for itself, but it’s her leadership, knowledge, and passion for youth development that make her an outstanding addition to our coaching staff.

“Rianna’s experience at the elite level—both as a player and a coach—will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a club.”