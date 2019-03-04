This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lampard hails 'incredible professional' Keogh ahead of milestone appearance

The veteran Irish defender is in line to reach the landmark in Derby County’s meeting with Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Dollery Monday 4 Mar 2019, 6:09 PM
14 minutes ago 627 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4523565
Derby County captain Richard Keogh celebrates with manager Frank Lampard after their FA Cup third-round replay win against Southampton in January.
Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images
Derby County captain Richard Keogh celebrates with manager Frank Lampard after their FA Cup third-round replay win against Southampton in January.
Derby County captain Richard Keogh celebrates with manager Frank Lampard after their FA Cup third-round replay win against Southampton in January.
Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Richard Keogh is set to play his 600th game in English football when Derby County host Wigan Athletic in the Championship tomorrow evening.

The London-born defender, who joined Derby from Coventry City in 2012, also previously played for Bristol City, Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield Town, Carlisle United and Cheltenham Town.

Ahead of the milestone outing, Rams boss Frank Lampard paid tribute to his 32-year-old skipper during this afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

“Anyone who can amass that amount of games at this level deserves a huge amount of respect,” the former Chelsea and England midfielder told reporters.

“I’ve found him to be an incredible professional and very hard-working. He’s a fantastic player and he’s been one of our top performers this season, without a doubt.”

Capped 21 times by Ireland at senior level, Keogh wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Seamus Coleman for last October’s Uefa Nations League games against Denmark and Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

His club are currently under pressure to get their faltering promotion bid back on track. Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa was their third consecutive Championship loss. It leaves them three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of Wigan’s visit to Pride Park. 

“It’s a challenge, but three losses and being three points away from the play-offs is no crisis,” said Lampard. “We have to have context, while knowing only we can affect it — to get the performances and results we want.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    FOOTBALL
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie